SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) was $14.25 for the day, up 4.47% from the previous closing price of $13.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5756068 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of S’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On December 07, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

On December 01, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Redburn initiated its Neutral rating on December 01, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares for $15.03 per share. The transaction valued at 23,110 led to the insider holds 97,483 shares of the business.

Weingarten Tomer sold 400,000 shares of S for $6,126,800 on Dec 14. The President, CEO now owns 259,427 shares after completing the transaction at $15.32 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $16.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,402,397 and left with 259,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $50.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.48.

Shares Statistics:

S traded an average of 4.23M shares per day over the past three months and 4.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 15.87M, compared to 13.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 103.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727.6M and the low estimate is $595.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.