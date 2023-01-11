The name Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) closed at $3.53 up 5.06% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517388 shares were traded. CLLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cellectis S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $16.

On November 30, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $20.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 30, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLLS has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2615, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9767.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLLS has traded an average of 103.76K shares per day and 151.98k over the past ten days. A total of 45.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.37M. Shares short for CLLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 674.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 819.37k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.22. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$3.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.2M to a low estimate of $2.23M. As of the current estimate, Cellectis S.A.’s year-ago sales were $10.83M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.62M, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.07M, down -52.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.97M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 70.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.