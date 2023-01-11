The name Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) closed at $38.09 up 3.59% from its previous closing price of $36.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10189410 shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Smith Joanne D sold 2,000 shares for $34.19 per share. The transaction valued at 68,380 led to the insider holds 111,153 shares of the business.

Bastian Edward H sold 47,500 shares of DAL for $1,499,908 on Aug 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 399,212 shares after completing the transaction at $31.58 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Taylor David S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 293,100 and bolstered with 43,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 334.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $46.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAL has traded an average of 9.89M shares per day and 9.35M over the past ten days. A total of 641.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 638.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.96M with a Short Ratio of 16.02M, compared to 16.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 16 analysts recommending between $7 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.35B to a low estimate of $11.77B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.47B, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.42B, an increase of 28.10% less than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.19B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.9B, up 52.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.33B and the low estimate is $46.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.