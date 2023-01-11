The name Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock clocked out at $5.82, up 4.86% from its previous closing price of $5.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2639576 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 01, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 97.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSNY traded 2.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 51.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.45M, compared to 7.74M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.