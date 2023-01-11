There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) can be one of them

The closing price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) was $7.65 for the day, up 2.68% from the previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425099 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on December 27, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $66 previously.

On December 27, 2021, Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $25.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 61,040 shares for $7.67 per share. The transaction valued at 468,470 led to the insider holds 280,224 shares of the business.

Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares of BBIO for $920,856 on Jan 05. The CEO and President now owns 1,492,722 shares after completing the transaction at $7.67 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 34,640 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 325,606 and left with 4,813,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $14.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

BBIO traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.12M with a Short Ratio of 19.21M, compared to 23.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.59% and a Short% of Float of 28.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.89 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.1 and -$3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.56, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.87 and -$4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.72M, up 16.60% from the average estimate.