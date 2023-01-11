There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tesla Inc. (TSLA) can be one of them

The closing price of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was $118.85 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $119.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 167152894 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $135 from $275 previously.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $348 to $299.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,752 shares for $109.31 per share. The transaction valued at 410,158 led to the insider holds 200,411 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of TSLA for $1,233,750 on Dec 27. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 64,259 shares after completing the transaction at $117.50 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Musk Elon, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,870,000 shares for $158.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,088,011,570 and left with 423,622,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $384.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 246.00.

Shares Statistics:

TSLA traded an average of 112.67M shares per day over the past three months and 195.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 69.09M with a Short Ratio of 73.04M, compared to 63.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43B to a low estimate of $21.27B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51B, an increase of 48.90% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.75B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.35B and the low estimate is $96.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.