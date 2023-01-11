There is a good chance The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) closed at $0.69, up 25.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1381 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754175 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7130 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BODY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

On March 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.40.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Congdon Jonathan bought 50,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 35,065 led to the insider holds 17,826,629 shares of the business.

Daikeler Carl bought 114,811 shares of BODY for $80,483 on Dec 02. The insider now owns 3,199,946 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 114,329 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,499 and bolstered with 3,085,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2604.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 522.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 441.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 307.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.22M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 9.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $159.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162M to a low estimate of $155.2M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.93M, an estimated decrease of -35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.16M, a decrease of -27.30% over than the figure of -$35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $708.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.64M, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $681.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.48M and the low estimate is $618.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.