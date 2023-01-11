There is a good chance Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed at $1.79 in the last session, up 5.92% from day before closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2714654 shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6601.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WKHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when March Stanley Raymond bought 24,000 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 45,120 led to the insider holds 67,000 shares of the business.

March Stanley Raymond bought 1,000 shares of WKHS for $1,900 on Dec 13. The VP, Business Development now owns 43,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, CLARK MICHAEL L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,823 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider received 73,673 and left with 91,501 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9040.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WKHS traded on average about 3.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.75M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.59M with a Short Ratio of 44.50M, compared to 38.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.79% and a Short% of Float of 25.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was -$852k, down -2,246.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.9M and the low estimate is $100M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 620.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.