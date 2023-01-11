There Is Still Room For PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) was $6.88 for the day, up 3.46% from the previous closing price of $6.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720603 shares were traded. PCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On August 26, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 when Olson Dustin sold 1,174 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 7,643 led to the insider holds 484,045 shares of the business.

Scott John Stewart sold 72,716 shares of PCT for $539,211 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 1,159,709 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Scott John Stewart, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 73,546 shares for $7.17 each. As a result, the insider received 527,215 and left with 1,232,425 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.01.

Shares Statistics:

PCT traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 996.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.02M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.85M with a Short Ratio of 21.25M, compared to 17.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.53% and a Short% of Float of 17.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.63M and the low estimate is $49.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,610.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.