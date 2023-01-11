There Is Still Room For Universal Display Corporation (OLED) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) closed the day trading at $125.08 up 7.96% from the previous closing price of $115.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862439 shares were traded. OLED stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLED, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $135 from $190 previously.

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $230.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $253.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Comparin Cynthia Jane sold 3,628 shares for $109.88 per share. The transaction valued at 398,645 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

LACERTE LAWRENCE sold 30,000 shares of OLED for $3,302,305 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 160,732 shares after completing the transaction at $110.08 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $107.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,362,399 and left with 106,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLED has reached a high of $176.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLED traded about 361.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLED traded about 340.17k shares per day. A total of 47.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OLED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

OLED’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.26 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.05 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $148.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.9M to a low estimate of $138.1M. As of the current estimate, Universal Display Corporation’s year-ago sales were $143.62M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.04M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $595.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.52M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $686.23M and the low estimate is $629.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.