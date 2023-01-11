There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Accolade Inc. (ACCD).

In the latest session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $9.55 up 23.39% from its previous closing price of $7.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3184788 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accolade Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Barnes Stephen H. sold 74 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 563 led to the insider holds 122,960 shares of the business.

SINGH RAJEEV sold 230 shares of ACCD for $1,939 on Dec 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 153,209 shares after completing the transaction at $8.43 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, HILTON MICHAEL W, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 82 shares for $8.43 each. As a result, the insider received 691 and left with 129,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $24.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCD has traded an average of 611.22K shares per day and 712.49k over the past ten days. A total of 70.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 4.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.26. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $417.5M and the low estimate is $363M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.