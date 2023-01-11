There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL).

In the latest session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed at $3.03 up 2.71% from its previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10008184 shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.85.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $7.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8271.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCEL has traded an average of 10.71M shares per day and 11.16M over the past ten days. A total of 405.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 57.05M with a Short Ratio of 46.15M, compared to 57.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $53.59M to a low estimate of $34.1M. As of the current estimate, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.94M, an estimated increase of 223.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 92.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176M and the low estimate is $99.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.