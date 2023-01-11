There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA).

In the latest session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed at $3.63 up 2.54% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1776052 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3673.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jumia Technologies AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $12.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2369.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JMIA has traded an average of 2.42M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.79M, compared to 8.53M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.