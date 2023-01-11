There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) closed the day trading at $27.66 up 8.64% from the previous closing price of $25.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3177731 shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URBN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $35 previously.

On May 27, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $25.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Hayne Azeez sold 4,095 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 102,457 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Conforti Frank sold 10,000 shares of URBN for $250,000 on Nov 11. The Co-President & COO now owns 25,960 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hayne Azeez, who serves as the CAO & General Counsel of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $26.61 each. As a result, the insider received 133,025 and left with 4,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $30.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URBN traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URBN traded about 2.03M shares per day. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.42M. Insiders hold about 34.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 10.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.72% and a Short% of Float of 13.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.