VGZ (Vista Gold Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.54 in the prior trading day, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) closed at $0.58, up 8.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0444 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625172 shares were traded. VGZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5870 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VGZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 19, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 19, 2014, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Tobler Douglas L. bought 2,500 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,233 led to the insider holds 213,152 shares of the business.

Rozelle John W. sold 32,519 shares of VGZ for $18,126 on Nov 28. The Senior Vice President now owns 455,513 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Rozelle John W., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 722 shares for $0.55 each. As a result, the insider received 400 and left with 488,032 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGZ has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6659.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 151.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.05M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VGZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 132.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 150.17k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.