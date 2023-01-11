What shareholders can do to beat the market with Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock

In the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at $25.94 up 4.26% from its previous closing price of $24.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8140172 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.53.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinterest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $31.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on September 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares for $25.23 per share. The transaction valued at 189,225 led to the insider holds 214,215 shares of the business.

Gavini Naveen sold 4,765 shares of PINS for $113,622 on Dec 30. The SVP, Products now owns 427,186 shares after completing the transaction at $23.85 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Gavini Naveen, who serves as the SVP, Products of the company, sold 4,765 shares for $23.64 each. As a result, the insider received 112,651 and left with 431,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 186.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $35.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PINS has traded an average of 12.78M shares per day and 8.55M over the past ten days. A total of 669.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.39M with a Short Ratio of 32.16M, compared to 24.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $884.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $977.03M to a low estimate of $778.2M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $846.65M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $633.52M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $687.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600.3M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.