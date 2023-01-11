Which analyst expects Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Membership Collective Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.19, up 11.37% from its previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679534 shares were traded. MCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 56.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 55.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On November 17, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Caring Richard bought 200,000 shares for $3.60 per share. The transaction valued at 719,960 led to the insider holds 350,021 shares of the business.

Caring Richard bought 59,740 shares of MCG for $214,060 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 150,021 shares after completing the transaction at $3.58 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Caring Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $3.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 183,930 and bolstered with 90,281 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 74.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCG has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCG traded 522.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 612.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.61M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $267.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $274M to a low estimate of $258.69M. As of the current estimate, Membership Collective Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.4M, an estimated increase of 61.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.32M, an increase of 46.00% less than the figure of $61.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $273.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.47M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $983M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $962.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $560.55M, up 71.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.