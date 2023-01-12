A correction may be in store for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares?

As of close of business last night, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.85, up 3.26% from its previous closing price of $2.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759177 shares were traded. ACER stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 26, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when ASELAGE STEVE bought 409,836 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 483,741 shares of the business.

Schelling Chris bought 819,672 shares of ACER for $1,000,000 on Nov 29. The President & CEO now owns 2,712,529 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 117.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACER has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8077.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACER traded 477.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 737.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.36M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ACER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 59.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 79.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.98, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.86, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.94 and $-3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.59. EPS for the following year is $-1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-1.94.