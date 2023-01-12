A correction may be in store for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares?

In the latest session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) closed at $65.06 up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $63.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516655 shares were traded. FRHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freedom Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freedom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRHC has reached a high of $69.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRHC has traded an average of 140.70K shares per day and 133.29k over the past ten days. A total of 58.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.92M. Insiders hold about 71.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 319.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 323.39k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $179.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $136.55M to a low estimate of $136.55M. As of the current estimate, Freedom Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $124.14M, an estimated increase of 44.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $644.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $644.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.12M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.4M and the low estimate is $650.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.