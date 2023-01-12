A correction may be in store for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Markforged Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.44, up 11.63% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1704656 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

On December 21, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On December 14, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 28,641 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 48,976 led to the insider holds 1,081,024 shares of the business.

Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 51,359 shares of MKFG for $87,424 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,109,665 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Mark Gregory, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 53,424 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider received 247,033 and left with 18,815,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3324, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2659.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKFG traded 778.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 785.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 5.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $-0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.22M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151M and the low estimate is $124M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.