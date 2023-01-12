A glimpse at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) closed at $7.02 up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $6.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3228342 shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.10 from $13.30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASX has traded an average of 8.09M shares per day and 4.5M over the past ten days. A total of 2.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51B. Shares short for ASX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 7.92M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASX is 0.47, from 4.20 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.96B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.32B to a low estimate of $5.6B. As of the current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $6.23B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.9B, a decrease of -5.40% less than the figure of $-4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.37B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23B and the low estimate is $21.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.