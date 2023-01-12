A glimpse at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.81, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $19.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2234673 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when INGENITO GARY sold 5,918 shares for $16.85 per share. The transaction valued at 99,718 led to the insider holds 30,802 shares of the business.

Miller Steve sold 20,000 shares of CPRX for $346,740 on Nov 23. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 553,791 shares after completing the transaction at $17.34 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, COELHO PHILIP H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $17.45 each. As a result, the insider received 174,483 and left with 149,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $20.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPRX traded 2.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.57M, compared to 4.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $53.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.24M to a low estimate of $53.26M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.59M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.05M, an increase of 43.70% less than the figure of $55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.74M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.83M, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.92M and the low estimate is $227.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.