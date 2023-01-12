A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

After finishing at $6.13 in the prior trading day, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) closed at $6.27, up 2.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721990 shares were traded. GLDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Imperial Capital on August 08, 2016, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $4 from $5.50 previously.

On August 05, 2016, DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $4.

Imperial Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 24, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Petterson Lasse bought 10,000 shares for $9.65 per share. The transaction valued at 96,540 led to the insider holds 1,003,630 shares of the business.

Simonelli David E sold 17,700 shares of GLDD for $249,938 on May 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 245,866 shares after completing the transaction at $14.12 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, HANSON WILLIAM H, who serves as the SVP, Gov’t Relations & Bus Dev of the company, sold 1,119 shares for $14.06 each. As a result, the insider received 15,734 and left with 28,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Great’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLDD has reached a high of $15.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 473.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 478.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $160.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.3M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s year-ago sales were $204.57M, an estimated decrease of -21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.17M, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of $-21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $706.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $668.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.15M, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $787.3M and the low estimate is $740M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.