A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

After finishing at $56.46 in the prior trading day, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed at $57.21, up 1.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1618499 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $85 previously.

On September 13, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares for $103.26 per share. The transaction valued at 5,163,235 led to the insider holds 225,941 shares of the business.

Romano Gianluca sold 20,495 shares of STX for $2,200,394 on Feb 22. The EVP & CFO now owns 19,391 shares after completing the transaction at $107.36 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 272,297 shares for $108.01 each. As a result, the insider received 29,410,799 and left with 13,437,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $117.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.66M, compared to 11.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.64, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.41B and the low estimate is $7.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.