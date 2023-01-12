A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

After finishing at $147.49 in the prior trading day, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $150.42, up 1.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525890 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.78.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WING by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $148.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when McGrath Albert G sold 1,500 shares for $159.77 per share. The transaction valued at 239,661 led to the insider holds 2,357 shares of the business.

Peterson Stacy sold 6,427 shares of WING for $1,029,931 on Nov 17. The EVP, Chief Revenue & Tech Ofc now owns 2,004 shares after completing the transaction at $160.25 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Skipworth Michael, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,827 shares for $158.98 each. As a result, the insider received 608,411 and left with 17,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 77.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $170.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 637.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 477.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Shares short for WING as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.05% and a Short% of Float of 15.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WING’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.53, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $100.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.6M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.03M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.72M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.89M and the low estimate is $384.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.