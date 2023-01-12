ALPP (Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) closed at $0.59 in the last session, up 3.80% from day before closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0216 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4682862 shares were traded. ALPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALPP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPP has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6291, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7210.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALPP traded on average about 584.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 419.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.86M with a Short Ratio of 12.80M, compared to 13.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.03M and the low estimate is $146.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.