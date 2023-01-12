An average trading volume for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed at $1.44 in the last session, up 3.60% from day before closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006556 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On May 23, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 100 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Harper-Denson Craig sold 700 shares of CRGE for $1,827 on Nov 16. The COO & CCO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Harper-Denson Craig, who serves as the COO & CCO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $2.76 each. As a result, the insider received 20,700 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2846.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRGE traded on average about 508.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $841.12M and the low estimate is $732.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.