An average trading volume for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $75.50 in the prior trading day, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) closed at $82.94, up 9.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883764 shares were traded. HAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Strong Stewart W sold 75 shares for $80.39 per share. The transaction valued at 6,029 led to the insider holds 15,681 shares of the business.

Basil Michelle L sold 180 shares of HAE for $14,470 on Oct 24. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 32,455 shares after completing the transaction at $80.39 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Miller Laurie A., who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 212 shares for $76.25 each. As a result, the insider received 16,165 and left with 12,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Haemonetics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAE has reached a high of $86.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 420.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 352.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.27M. Shares short for HAE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.2M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.