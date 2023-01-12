An average trading volume for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $34.26 in the prior trading day, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed at $38.50, up 12.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3687969 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VSCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 180.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $51 to $43.

On August 01, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $40.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on August 01, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 per share. The transaction valued at 5,067,325 led to the insider holds 8,118,804 shares of the business.

HAUK AMY sold 8,666 shares of VSCO for $337,974 on Jun 09. The CEO – Pink now owns 91,903 shares after completing the transaction at $39.00 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, HAUK AMY, who serves as the CEO – Pink of the company, sold 2,657 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider received 134,542 and left with 150,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $65.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 10.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.