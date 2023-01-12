An investigation into Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s technical aspects

The price of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) closed at $19.82 in the last session, up 5.71% from day before closing price of $18.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830367 shares were traded. BMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $12 from $15 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMA has reached a high of $18.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMA traded on average about 187.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 331.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.29M. Insiders hold about 40.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 572.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 919.07k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BMA is 0.94, which was 15.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 83.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 2 analysts recommending between $7.24 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $277.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.7M to a low estimate of $273.78M. As of the current estimate, Banco Macro S.A.’s year-ago sales were $270.18M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.