An investigation into Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $42.14 in the prior trading day, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) closed at $43.94, up 4.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679873 shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HGV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Johnson David William bought 5,150 shares for $48.49 per share. The transaction valued at 249,724 led to the insider holds 62,527 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $54.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 788.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 647.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.73 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.22 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $929.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $975.31M to a low estimate of $886M. As of the current estimate, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $928M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $949.18M, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $963.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $941M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.