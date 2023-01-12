An investigation into Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $43.89 in the prior trading day, Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) closed at $44.35, up 1.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799096 shares were traded. MC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $37 from $40 previously.

On November 03, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $37.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when MOELIS KENNETH sold 10,253 shares for $45.55 per share. The transaction valued at 467,024 led to the insider holds 193,423 shares of the business.

MOELIS KENNETH sold 100,000 shares of MC for $4,674,000 on Nov 15. The Chairman, CEO now owns 203,676 shares after completing the transaction at $46.74 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, MOELIS KENNETH, who serves as the Chairman, CEO of the company, sold 82,921 shares for $46.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,815,341 and left with 49,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MC has reached a high of $63.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 558.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 498.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.74, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40. The current Payout Ratio is 51.20% for MC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $220.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.19M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Moelis & Company’s year-ago sales were $515.95M, an estimated decrease of -57.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $305.86M, a decrease of -28.00% over than the figure of $-57.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $945.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $985M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.