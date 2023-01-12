An investigation into Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s technical aspects

The price of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) closed at $1.26 in the last session, up 10.53% from day before closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013427 shares were traded. ONCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 07, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 23, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when VINCENT RICHARD G bought 2,500 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,500 led to the insider holds 88,162 shares of the business.

VINCENT RICHARD G bought 2,497 shares of ONCT for $3,706 on Mar 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 85,662 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, VINCENT RICHARD G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 4 and bolstered with 83,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCT has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0690.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONCT traded on average about 270.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 228.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 665.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 817.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.91. EPS for the following year is $-0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.72 and $-0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32M, down -66.20% from the average estimate.