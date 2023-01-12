Analysis of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM): Selected Notes

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed the day trading at $32.71 up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $31.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841509 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALGM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 23, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Valente Joanne sold 1,377 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 41,315 led to the insider holds 95,776 shares of the business.

Valente Joanne sold 1,123 shares of ALGM for $33,768 on Jan 04. The SVP, CHRO now owns 97,153 shares after completing the transaction at $30.07 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Valente Joanne, who serves as the SVP, CHRO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $30.27 each. As a result, the insider received 75,684 and left with 98,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $34.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALGM traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALGM traded about 744.33k shares per day. A total of 191.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $888.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $933.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.67M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $865.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.