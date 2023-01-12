Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX): Selected Notes

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) closed the day trading at $14.22 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $14.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935848 shares were traded. DX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $15.50 from $13.50 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.75.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when BOSTON BYRON L bought 2,500 shares for $11.61 per share. The transaction valued at 29,025 led to the insider holds 402,634 shares of the business.

BOSTON BYRON L bought 12,000 shares of DX for $130,998 on Oct 25. The CEO and Co-CIO now owns 400,134 shares after completing the transaction at $10.92 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Popenoe Smriti Laxman, who serves as the President and Co-CIO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $15.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,000 and bolstered with 124,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DX has reached a high of $17.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DX traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DX traded about 961.34k shares per day. A total of 46.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

DX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.40. The current Payout Ratio is 50.30% for DX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $17.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.61M to a low estimate of $14.5M. As of the current estimate, Dynex Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.61M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.06M, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.38M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.27M and the low estimate is $50.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.