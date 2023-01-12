Analysis of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) was $7.57 for the day, up 2.85% from the previous closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835244 shares were traded. SUMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when McCord Jennifer sold 4,989 shares for $8.30 per share. The transaction valued at 41,429 led to the insider holds 194,995 shares of the business.

Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj sold 45,554 shares of SUMO for $378,280 on Dec 15. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 315,305 shares after completing the transaction at $8.30 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Beedgen Christian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,339 shares for $8.30 each. As a result, the insider received 94,159 and left with 2,235,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

SUMO traded an average of 967.08K shares per day over the past three months and 741.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 5.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.9M and the low estimate is $329.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.