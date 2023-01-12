Analysis of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE): Selected Notes

The closing price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) was $0.56 for the day, up 3.70% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609883 shares were traded. ZYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5315.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZYNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Sebree Terri B sold 8,281 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 9,109 led to the insider holds 367,865 shares of the business.

ANIDO ARMANDO sold 11,899 shares of ZYNE for $13,089 on Jul 19. The Chairman & CEO now owns 611,688 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Fickenscher James E, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,013 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,614 and left with 172,505 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYNE has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5965, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0264.

Shares Statistics:

ZYNE traded an average of 260.92K shares per day over the past three months and 232.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.03M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 528.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 800.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $-0.82, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.53 and $-0.94.