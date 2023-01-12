Are analysts optimistic about Spotify Technology S.A.’s (NYSE:SPOT) stock?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) closed the day trading at $91.75 up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $90.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1630856 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPOT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $165 to $150.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $101 to $124.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $240.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPOT traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPOT traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 193.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.62M. Insiders hold about 27.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 5.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.76 and a low estimate of $-1.87, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.48, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $-0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.33 and $-3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.62. EPS for the following year is $-1.75, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $-3.65.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $3.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.29B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.68B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.24B and the low estimate is $13.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.