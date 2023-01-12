Are analysts optimistic about Sprout Social Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPT) stock?

The closing price of Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) was $59.49 for the day, up 8.98% from the previous closing price of $54.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750568 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.61.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 395.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On September 20, 2021, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $150.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $52.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,055,120 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares of SPT for $80,385 on Jan 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 117,512 shares after completing the transaction at $53.59 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 505 shares for $56.48 each. As a result, the insider received 28,522 and left with 119,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $85.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.36.

Shares Statistics:

SPT traded an average of 602.83K shares per day over the past three months and 541.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Shares short for SPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 4.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.93% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.1M to a low estimate of $64.88M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.36M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.1M, an increase of 31.60% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $310M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.