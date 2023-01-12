Are analysts optimistic about Vertex Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock?

The closing price of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) was $6.56 for the day, up 2.82% from the previous closing price of $6.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144833 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.90.

On July 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,666 shares for $8.13 per share. The transaction valued at 541,995 led to the insider holds 5,717,274 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,667 shares of VTNR for $574,990 on Nov 01. The CEO and President now owns 5,783,940 shares after completing the transaction at $8.62 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Cowart Benjamin P, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 71,132 shares for $8.07 each. As a result, the insider received 574,035 and left with 262,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.37.

Shares Statistics:

VTNR traded an average of 2.75M shares per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.91M with a Short Ratio of 22.47M, compared to 19.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.66% and a Short% of Float of 31.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $825.5M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.97M, an estimated increase of 3,053.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $949.66M, an increase of 2,967.60% less than the figure of $3,053.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $804.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.78M, up 2,425.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.62B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.