Are Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed at $5.71 up 3.25% from its previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342253 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Littlefair Andrew J sold 200,000 shares for $7.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,465,280 led to the insider holds 1,351,374 shares of the business.

Littlefair Andrew J bought 25,000 shares of CLNE for $102,365 on May 12. The CEO and President now owns 1,551,374 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $8.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLNE has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 222.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.31M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 14.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $121.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $167.6M to a low estimate of $103.7M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $86.09M, an estimated increase of 41.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.96M, an increase of 39.20% less than the figure of $41.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $493M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $386M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.65M, up 68.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $652.7M and the low estimate is $443M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.