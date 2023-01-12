Are iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) closed at $105.22 up 6.29% from its previous closing price of $98.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662180 shares were traded. IRTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $155.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $105.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Murphy Patrick Michael sold 1,704 shares for $106.78 per share. The transaction valued at 181,953 led to the insider holds 23,726 shares of the business.

Wilson Daniel G. sold 1,000 shares of IRTC for $109,140 on Dec 01. The EVP, Strategy Corp Dev Inv Rel now owns 33,562 shares after completing the transaction at $109.14 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Blackford Quentin S., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,699 shares for $122.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,554,398 and left with 89,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRTC has reached a high of $169.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRTC has traded an average of 377.72K shares per day and 295.53k over the past ten days. A total of 30.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.65M. Shares short for IRTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.79 and a low estimate of $-0.88, while EPS last year was $-0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.03 and $-4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.87. EPS for the following year is $-2.75, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.94 and $-4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $106.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $107.97M to a low estimate of $105.27M. As of the current estimate, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.43M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.3M, an increase of 44.60% over than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.63M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $417.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.82M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $543.54M and the low estimate is $414M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.