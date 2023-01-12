As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) offers stability

The closing price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) was $2.73 for the day, down -10.49% from the previous closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602206 shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On February 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when O’Malley Brendan M. bought 5,869 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 18,370 led to the insider holds 93,830 shares of the business.

O’Malley Brendan M. bought 7,500 shares of ABEO for $29,925 on Nov 18. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 87,961 shares after completing the transaction at $3.99 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Vazzano Joseph Walter, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 95,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $9.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3502.

Shares Statistics:

ABEO traded an average of 437.46K shares per day over the past three months and 324.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.35M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 607.25k with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 177.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 10.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.95 and a low estimate of $-1.76, while EPS last year was $-1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.19, with high estimates of $-0.77 and low estimates of $-1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.33 and $-8.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.33. EPS for the following year is $-1.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-2.01.