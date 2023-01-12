As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ford Motor Company (F) offers stability

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) closed the day trading at $13.22 up 2.96% from the previous closing price of $12.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51784836 shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.89.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of F, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on August 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Rowley Stuart J. sold 29,821 shares for $13.97 per share. The transaction valued at 416,617 led to the insider holds 224,978 shares of the business.

Galhotra Ashwani Kumar sold 25,892 shares of F for $321,340 on May 24. The President, Ford Blue now owns 511,605 shares after completing the transaction at $12.41 per share. On May 13, another insider, FORD MOTOR CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $26.88 each. As a result, the insider received 188,165,600 and left with 86,947,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $25.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, F traded about 54.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, F traded about 48.79M shares per day. A total of 4.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Oct 13, 2022 were 127.88M with a Short Ratio of 120.52M, compared to 137.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Dividends & Splits

F’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.90% for F, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $41.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.14B to a low estimate of $37.5B. As of the current estimate, Ford Motor Company’s year-ago sales were $35.26B, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.65B, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.1B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.15B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.86B and the low estimate is $143.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.