As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) offers stability

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) closed the day trading at $101.41 up 3.17% from the previous closing price of $98.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938224 shares were traded. LAMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAMR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 124.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $108 from $112 previously.

On June 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $103.

On March 29, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $131.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on March 29, 2022, with a $131 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when REIFENHEISER THOMAS V sold 2,200 shares for $98.61 per share. The transaction valued at 216,938 led to the insider holds 39,671 shares of the business.

Reilly Wendell sold 4,000 shares of LAMR for $400,000 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 5,114 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, REIFENHEISER THOMAS V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,428 shares for $95.50 each. As a result, the insider received 613,886 and left with 41,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lamar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAMR has reached a high of $119.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAMR traded about 545.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAMR traded about 461.55k shares per day. A total of 101.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

LAMR’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.80, up from 2.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.26. The current Payout Ratio is 71.60% for LAMR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $4.93.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $520M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $520M to a low estimate of $520M. As of the current estimate, Lamar Advertising Company’s year-ago sales were $476.89M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $524M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $524M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $524M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.