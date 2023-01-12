Considering Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) closed at $0.51 in the last session, up 11.99% from day before closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0546 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2567109 shares were traded. APRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4748.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Seizinger Bernd R. bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 318,580 shares of the business.

SCHADE CHRISTIAN S bought 37,500 shares of APRE for $24,124 on May 18. The Chairman & CEO now owns 292,616 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Attar Eyal C., who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 62,280 and left with 47,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRE has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4535, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8651.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APRE traded on average about 142.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 165.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.30M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 973.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 875.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.46, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.16 and $-5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.88. EPS for the following year is $-1.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-1.99.