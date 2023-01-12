Considering Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed at $11.90 in the last session, up 1.02% from day before closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612350 shares were traded. DYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DYN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On October 12, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when McNeill Jonathan sold 30,150 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 348,836 led to the insider holds 67,600 shares of the business.

Rhodes Jason P bought 934,581 shares of DYN for $10,000,017 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 934,581 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Atlas Venture Opportunity Fund, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 934,581 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000,017 and bolstered with 934,581 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $15.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DYN traded on average about 283.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 192.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.53M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 1.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.78 and a low estimate of $-1.01, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.97, with high estimates of $-0.78 and low estimates of $-1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.27 and $-3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.59. EPS for the following year is $-3.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.7 and $-4.64.