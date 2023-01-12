Considering TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $104.94 in the prior trading day, TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) closed at $110.35, up 5.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569893 shares were traded. SNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $115.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $119.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 14, 2022, with a $119 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when POLK DENNIS sold 8,000 shares for $95.58 per share. The transaction valued at 764,672 led to the insider holds 154,253 shares of the business.

Witt Marshall sold 712 shares of SNX for $68,053 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 50,893 shares after completing the transaction at $95.58 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $102.83 each. As a result, the insider received 822,668 and left with 155,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNX has reached a high of $115.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 250.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 286.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.31M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 996.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for SNX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2454:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.04 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $3.33 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.54 and $11.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.42. EPS for the following year is $12.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.86 and $12.11.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $15.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.05B to a low estimate of $15.71B. As of the current estimate, TD SYNNEX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.61B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.61B, up 95.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.66B and the low estimate is $63.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.