Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $94.64 in the prior trading day, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed at $99.24, up 4.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2925198 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Soliday Lance A sold 635 shares for $100.18 per share. The transaction valued at 63,617 led to the insider holds 8,949 shares of the business.

Dolgen Jonathan L sold 1,000 shares of EXPE for $101,554 on Sep 07. The Director Emeritus now owns 37,779 shares after completing the transaction at $101.55 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 636 shares for $114.04 each. As a result, the insider received 72,532 and left with 8,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $217.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 7.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $2.58 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $5.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.24. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 29 analysts recommending between $11.8 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $3.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.96B, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.71B, an increase of 19.10% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $12.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.