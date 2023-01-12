Five Below Inc. (FIVE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed the day trading at $191.21 up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $190.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947413 shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

On July 28, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $115.MKM Partners initiated its Neutral rating on July 28, 2022, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when BARCLAY KATHLEEN S sold 3,319 shares for $187.10 per share. The transaction valued at 620,985 led to the insider holds 8,799 shares of the business.

Romanko Michael sold 3,756 shares of FIVE for $701,391 on Dec 02. The CMO now owns 12,651 shares after completing the transaction at $186.74 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, SPECTER ERIC M, who serves as the CAO of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $183.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,746,037 and left with 31,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $190.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FIVE traded about 955.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FIVE traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 55.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.17M. Shares short for FIVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 5.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.